Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Died As the Result of a 'Tragic Accident' Jemma Stapleton was one of the top sprinters in all of Australia. By Joseph Allen Updated June 12 2026, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

Tributes have come pouring in in the hours since news first broke that Jemma Stapleton, an Australian sprinter who was just 25 years old, died while on a family trip. Following the news that Jemma died, many wanted to know what her case of death might have been, especially because she was so apparently young and healthy.

Article continues below advertisement

Jemma's family has already been somewhat open about her death, but here's what we know about whether they've disclosed the cause.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jemma Stapleton's cause of death?

Jemma's cause of death has not been officially confirmed by the family, although a GoFundMe page set up for her family in the aftermath of her death does offer some details. "Jemma tragically lost her life in an accident while overseas with her family," the page reads, without offering any detail. Reddit detectives are claiming that Jemma's death was the result of a traffic accident in wet conditions, which is plausible, but has not been officially confirmed.

Did Jemma Stapleton get into an accident in Thailand?

While, again, we don't know for sure that this accident involved Jemma, many on Reddit have linked her death to this accident that took place near Cheweng Beach in Thailand. Jemma appears to have gotten into the accident while she was on a scooter and was ultimately hit by a car, a thing that is perilously common on that stretch of road according to locals.

Article continues below advertisement

Jemma was originally from Victoria and was a 2025 Stawell Gift finalist. The Stawell Gift is one of the most prestigious races in all of Australia. Following news of her death, Jemma received tributes not just from her family and friends, but also from former competitors and athletic organizations that she has made an impact on over the course of her 25 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Tributes poured in for Jemma following the news of her death.

Although some of the details around Jemma's death have not been publicly disclosed, those who knew her in one capacity or another have not hesitated to sing her praises since the news of her death broke. Her partner, Tyler Gray, wrote (per The Guardian) “I can’t put into words the hurt I am feeling. You are the single greatest thing to happen to me and I am so grateful for the love we shared. I love you with all my heart.”

The Victorian Athletic League also released a statement, paying tribute to her accomplishments on the track. “Jemma was a valued member of our community whose presence, character and contribution left a lasting impact on those around her," they said. “On behalf of everyone at the Victorian Athletic League, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."