Jennifer Bertling: The New Face of Creative Leadership: How a TV Academy Member Is Shaping Family Entertainment She’s committed to telling stories that challenge norms, reflect reality, and inspire future changemakers, particularly young girls watching from home and learning what's possible. By Distractify Staff Published July 15 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Jennifer Bertling

Jennifer Bertling stands out as a singular force within an industry where creative innovation and inclusive storytelling significantly impact young minds. A Creative Producer, TV Academy member, and a member of the Producers Guild of America (PGA), Bertling is reshaping the landscape of family entertainment with purpose-driven storytelling that blends creativity, authenticity, and inclusivity.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer’s path into film and television was not the standard one. She didn’t go to film school or have mentors waiting for her. She learned by being in the thick of it, working in local theatre in Canada, picking up real skills through stage managing, and saying yes to every opportunity that pushed her creative and problem-solving abilities.

Her early career included working with respected institutions like eOne and the National Film Board of Canada. These were the foundational experiences that shaped her distinct blend of creative instinct and production expertise. Canada’s world-class productions weren’t enough, that's why she craved a bigger canvas. That dream took her to Los Angeles, where she successfully entered one of the world’s hardest industries, which proved her strength and exceptional value.

Article continues below advertisement

Bertling’s rise in Hollywood was challenging for her because the entertainment industry has long posed barriers for women, especially in leadership roles. But instead of blending in, she turned her differences into a strategic advantage. Without a blueprint, she built her career on ambition, resourcefulness, and a refusal to let gatekeeping win.

That creative clarity and quiet grit paid off. Her work on projects like Draw Me Close, To Kill A Tiger, and LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show illustrates her exceptional ability and visionary leadership.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Bertling’s achievements is to serve as Production Manager for Draw Me Close (a groundbreaking live theatre/VR hybrid) that premiered at the 2017 Venice International Film Festival. That year marked the launch of VeniceVR, the festival’s first-ever competition for virtual reality films. The festival went so far as to dedicate an entire abandoned island to showcase the medium. Out of 103 global submissions, only 22 were selected, and Draw Me Close was among them, which affirms the project’s elite status and Bertling’s contribution to pioneering immersive storytelling.

Another major milestone is her involvement in the 2024 Oscar-nominated documentary (Best Feature Documentary nomination for To Kill A Tiger), which was guided by a female-led team. The film provided Bertling a firsthand look at storytelling as a form of justice and global impact, which further fueled her mission to craft bold and emotionally resonant narratives through a distinctly female lens.

Article continues below advertisement

Her role as Producer on Netflix’s LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) showcases her ability to blend style, substance, and social purpose. Behind the scenes, Bertling helped infuse the feature-length kids' film with messages of creativity, inclusivity, and unapologetic girlhood. It was a vision, especially critical at a time when representation in children's media is more vital than ever.

She was also selected as a jury member for the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival in 2023 and 2024, where she joined A-list figures like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Worthington, Zoey Deutch, Rachel Brosnahan, and Rosario Dawson. Her repeated presence on the jury values her respected stature and distinguished expertise in the creative community.

Article continues below advertisement

Today, Bertling is seen as a thought leader in children’s and family entertainment. She produces content with values-driven narratives that empower individuals. Her work asks critical questions: How do we create media that authentically reflects the world kids live in? How can storytelling act as a catalyst for identity, equity, and empowerment from an early age?

Her projects reflect her belief that stories shape identity and that kids deserve content grounded in representation, diversity, and emotional truth. She is solving problems that are both creative and systemic by championing inclusive production pipelines and challenging outdated norms of what kids’ content can be.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her journey, one persistent challenge has been navigating an industry that was not built for women to lead. Bertling had to be exceptional just to be taken seriously within a field still dominated by men. She showed up prepared, gutsy, and unapologetically ambitious. Her extraordinary ability lies in her craft and conviction to lead differently, build better, and redefine the table.

The most valuable lessons she’s learned? Love what you do. Passion is essential in an industry that demands more than it gives, and purpose fuels sustainability. She also stresses the importance of how you treat others. She said, “This is a people business. Your reputation for collaboration and respect will outlast any credit roll.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her leadership style is a mix of collaboration, care, and creative excellence, which makes her a sought-after producer and mentor in her field.

Bertling envisions establishing her own production company, where women and underrepresented voices are included and centered. Her dream is to build a creative hub where values and innovation coexist, and where the next generation of producers is empowered to lead with clarity, compassion, and courage.

Article continues below advertisement

She’s committed to telling stories that challenge norms, reflect reality, and inspire future changemakers, particularly young girls watching from home and learning what's possible.

Jennifer Bertling’s career is impressive and unmatched. Her trajectory, from community theatre stages in Canada to international recognition as a creative producer in Los Angeles, proves that extraordinary ability is not handed out, but earned through vision, persistence, and a refusal to accept anything less than meaningful impact.