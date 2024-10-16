Home > Human Interest Jennifer Beyer Became Part of a 'Grey's Anatomy' Style Plot When She Married Elisabeth Finch "When you love somebody, you ignore red flags until they're hitting you in the head." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Oct. 16 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

In May 2022, a bombshell exposé in Vanity Fair told the wildly unbelievable story of Grey's Anatomy writer, Elisabeth Finch. It would be impossible to recap everything she did here, so we'll focus on the hits. Finch faked a cancer diagnosis, told people that actor Anna Paquin donated a kidney to her, frequently passed off other people's trauma as her own, and blamed the whole thing on childhood trauma that her family says never occurred. Whew, that was a lot.

Three years before she was outed, Finch met a woman by the name of Jennifer Beyer when the two of them were at the same mental health clinic in Arizona. Beyer was suffering from PTSD after getting out of an abusive marriage while Finch claimed she was suffering from PTSD that was eventually revealed to be completely fabricated. They were married in 2020, but it was Beyer who first suspected something wasn't right. Where is Jennifer Beyer now? Here's what we know.

Jennifer Beyer is telling her story in a documentary.

In October 2024, Peacock released Anatomy of Lies, which is a breathtaking play on Finch's time as a writer and producer on the hit ABC medical drama. Beyer is front and center as she takes viewers through her time with Finch. It has only been a couple of years since the truth was released upon the world, and it's clear Beyer is still able to tap into the emotions she felt at the time.

Unfortunately, Beyer became a victim of Finch's in a way that was deeply troubling. When Beyer poked holes in her wife's stories, Finch labeled her as a mentally unstable liar and was equally as cruel to Beyer's five children. In the documentary, a frustrated Beyer cries out that she didn't even know her own wife. "When you love somebody, you ignore red flags until they're hitting you in the head," says Beyer who is still working as a registered nurse.

Evgenia Peretz is the journalist who penned the Vanity Fair piece. In an interview with The Guardian, Peretz said the first time she met Beyer the best word to describe her was "shattered." Beyer could barely make eye contact, but that has since changed. "She’s now in a very strong place," said Peretz. "And watching and being a small part of that transformation was definitely the most gratifying part of making this show."

Since the release of the documentary, Elisabeth Finch has issued an apology.

The documentary was released on Oct. 15, 2024, and on that day, Finch took to Instagram in order to issue an apology. She begins by saying she understands why no one would believe her at this point. "I lied about so much, things so many people have been devastated by in real life," she wrote. Although an apology is probably not enough, Finch still writes the words, "I'm sorry."

Finch goes on to say she was "trapped in an addiction of lies" that caused her to betray her family, friends, and colleagues. According to her, she's been in therapy for three years, working hard to "sustain a life where the truth matters more than anything." She switches gears to Beyer and her children, expressing love for them still and revealing that she regrets saying yes to a proposal before telling the truth.