Casey White Escaped Jail With the Help of a Corrections Officer Who Then Took Her Own Life "She was the first person to show me affection. First person to give me a hug in six years."

Vicky White was desperate for money, so much so that she sold her house for $95,000, which was half of its market value. The 56-year-old Assistant Director of Corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. wasn't in debt. She didn't need to make any large purchases and didn't owe anyone any money. The quick funds were going to help her start a new life with Casey White, the 38-year-old inmate she developed a relationship with in 2022.

Their controversial love affair was like something out of the movies, except in this movie the star-crossed lovers were not separated by warring families. These two were kept apart by the law. After essentially walking Casey right out of the jail, the couple went on the run. Less than two weeks later authorities would catch up with the duo. Where is Casey White now? His story is writ large in Netflix's Jailbreak: Love on the Run. Here's what we know.

Where is Casey White now?

According to CNN, Casey was handed a life sentence in June 2023 for his brief escape from jail. He is serving out his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Ala. When Vicky executed the prison break, Casey was serving out a 75 year sentence for a "crime spree in 2015 that included a home invasion, carjacking, a police chase," as well as attempted murder.

While incarcerated, Casey confessed to stabbing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death. There was no evidence connecting Casey to this murder and in the spring of 2023, District Attorney Chris Connolly's office filed a motion to suspend the murder case due to the fact that Casey was undoubtedly going to die in prison, per Fox News. Ridgeway was supposed to be a witness to a credit card scam, and authorities thought Casey might have been hired to kill her. Police now believe he falsely confessed to avoid the death penalty.

Were Vicky and Casey White married? No, but they were in love.

Casey told the documentary filmmakers behind Jailbreak: Love on the Run that he and Vicky weren't "married in faith laws," though he thought of her as his wife. "We was married in my eyes," he explained. At the end of the manhunt, Vicky put a gun to her head and took her own life. This devastated Casey who told anyone who would listen how much he loved her. He insisted they just wanted a life together.