'Ghostbusters' Star Jennifer Runyon Died at 65 After Brief Illness — Details

Actress Jennifer Runyon was an icon in ’80s and ’90s film and television, known for her roles in Ghostbusters (1984), A Very Brady Christmas (1988), Murder, She Wrote, and Beverly Hills, 90210. If you were a fan of hers, you’ll be saddened to know she passed away. Jennifer’s family shared the devastating news in a Facebook post, per TMZ, writing, “This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.”

The family said their goodbyes to the actress on March 6, 2026. The statement added, “She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn.” Jennifer was only 65 years old, and naturally, her death has sparked interest among fans about what happened. Here’s what we know.

What was Jennifer Runyon's cause of death?

Source: Facebook/Jennifer Runyon Corman Jennifer Runyon with her husband Todd

Jennifer Runyon’s family did not disclose her cause of death in their Facebook post, but a good friend of hers did. According to Erin Murphy, who played young Tabitha Stephens on the iconic TV show Bewitched, Jennifer passed away after a “brief battle with cancer.”

Erin took to Instagram on March 8, sharing a photo of the two together and writing, “So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer.” She continued, “Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you, Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

A representative for the actress went into a bit more detail regarding her cancer battle, telling Us Weekly on March 8 that she died after a “six-month battle with cancer,” adding, “She felt loved and blessed by her family and friends. She was beloved by countless people and will be missed.”

While it’s not entirely clear what type of cancer Jennifer was battling, given the brief timeframe mentioned, it may have been an aggressive form.

Source: Facebook/Jennifer Runyon Corman Jennifer Runyon with her husband and two kids.

Jennifer Runyon is survived by her husband and two kids.

Jennifer not only leaves behind a Hollywood legacy but also her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Todd Corman, whom she married in 1991, per IMDb, and their two children, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Bayley, who are currently in their early thirties.

While Todd is mostly known for coaching high school and college basketball, he also has some Hollywood experience himself. Todd graduated from Beverly Hills High School (in Beverly Hills) and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in cinema communication from the University of Southern California in 1979, according to his Oregon State University bio.

Todd went on to become the assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at Oregon State University in May 2001, though he had previously coached at various high schools and colleges, including Loyola Marymount University and Albertson College.