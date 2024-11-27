Home > FYI Jennifer Stano Graces Playboy and Leads a Revolution in Women’s Empowerment with OGSLF Jennifer Stano’s feature in Playboy and the viral success of OGSLF represent the realization of her dreams and her ongoing mission to inspire others. By Reese Watson Published Nov. 27 2024, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: playboy.com

Jennifer Stano, a multifaceted entrepreneur, influencer, and now a celebrated digital muse for Playboy, has solidified her place as a modern icon of ambition and reinvention. Her recently featured digital photoshoot for Playboy beautifully encapsulates her long-held dream of gracing the brand's pages while celebrating her essence as a "boss babe" CEO with a clear vision. Alongside this personal milestone, Stano’s company, Original Self (OGSLF), has skyrocketed in popularity, emerging as a viral sensation with its groundbreaking focus on women’s self-expression and empowerment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: playboy.com

A Vision Realized: From Dream to 'Playboy'

Stano, in her Playboy feature, revealed how her modeling career and entrepreneurial drive converged to shape her identity. She described her journey as a testament to following her passions despite setbacks. Speaking to the platform, she shared, “Being part of Playboy wasn’t just about the glamour—it was a moment of owning my journey, reclaiming my femininity, and celebrating who I am today.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer’s company, Original Self (OGSLF), has captivated audiences with its inclusive approach to fashion and self-love. Born out of her personal journey, OGSLF is dedicated to supporting women through explant surgeries, mastectomy recovery, or anyone seeking alternative body-positive solutions. The brand’s mission revolves around providing tools for women to feel confident without compromising health or authenticity.

From the revolutionary OG Bra—crafted to offer natural curves without implants—to its elegant swimwear and sportswear lines, OGSLF emphasizes a seamless blend of comfort and beauty. Stano remarked, “With Original Self, I wanted to create products that inspire women to reclaim their confidence, feel sexy, and live authentically.”

Article continues below advertisement

Through platforms like OGSLF.com, the brand fosters a vibrant community where women share stories, find resources, and celebrate personal growth. This holistic approach has resonated globally, turning Original Self into a viral brand lauded for its innovative products and empowering ethos.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Jennifer Stano’s feature in Playboy and the viral success of OGSLF represent the realization of her dreams and her ongoing mission to inspire others. From reclaiming control over her personal narrative to redefining women's fashion and wellness, Stano continues to empower women worldwide to embrace their “original self” unapologetically. As she balances the roles of mother, entrepreneur, and influencer, her story reminds us that ambition and authenticity are the ultimate keys to success.