Home > FYI Jennifer Stano Opens up in Candid Interview with Lauryn Bosstick on the 'Him & Her' Podcast Jennifer delved into the deeply personal reasons behind launching Original Self, both a brand and movement. By Reese Watson Published Aug. 28 2024, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: WN-Agency.com

In a recent episode of the popular Him & Her podcast, Jennifer Stano sat down with Lauryn and Michael Bosstick to discuss her journey, challenges, and the powerful mission behind her brand, Original Self. The interview offered a rare glimpse into the life of a woman who has not only become a fashion icon but also a beacon of hope for women facing significant life changes, such as explant surgery and mastectomy recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Stano, known for her social media influence, delved into the deeply personal reasons behind launching Original Self. She spoke candidly about her own experiences with breast implants, the decision to explant, and how that journey led her to create a brand dedicated to empowering women. "I wanted to create something that spoke to the heart of every woman who has gone through a transformation, whether physical or emotional," Stano shared. "Original Self is about reclaiming your identity and embracing who you truly are."

Source: WN-Agency.com Jennifer Stano on the 'Him & Her' podcast in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The podcast with Lauryn Bosstick was not just about fashion and beauty; it was about authenticity. Stano discussed the importance of staying true to oneself, especially in the face of societal pressures and expectations. "Women are often told who they should be, what they should look like. But it's time we take back that narrative," she emphasized.

Stano also touched on the challenges she faced as a public figure making such a personal decision. She revealed the mixed reactions from followers and how she navigated the often harsh world of social media. Despite the challenges, Stano remains committed to her mission of empowering women through honesty and self-love.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: WN-Agency.com