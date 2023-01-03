Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at Age 45

In the band's announcement of Jeremiah Green's death on Dec. 31, 2022, they wrote, "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give,get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."