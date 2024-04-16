Who Is Jerry Savelle's Wife? Learn More About the Widow of the Prosperity Gospel Preacher
Jerry and Caroyln Savelle did a lot of work in Christian ministries, but came under fire for their prosperity teachings.
Preacher Jerry Savelle was a prominent figure in Christian ministry renowned for his teachings on faith and prosperity. His impactful sermons and insightful books inspired individuals worldwide to deepen their faith and embrace a life filled with purpose and abundance. Jerry's wife, Carolyn, stood alongside him as a pillar of strength and support in their shared journey of ministry and service.
Together, Jerry and Carolyn navigated the complexities of ministry with grace and determination, inspiring those around them to follow Jesus. Their partnership symbolized unity, compassion, and a genuine desire to uplift and empower others through the timeless lessons of Christian teachings.
Who is Carolyn Savelle?
Carolyn Creech, who later changed her name to Carolyn Savelle, is a prominent figure in Christian ministry and leadership and is renowned for her unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel. Alongside her husband, she is the founder and senior pastor of Heritage Christian Center in Tulsa, Okla., a ministry renowned for its focus on faith and prosperity. She is the author of "A Revelation of the Blood" and "Conquering The Spirit of Offense."
Carolyn married Jerry, after the couple met while Jerry was in his second year of college. According to Famous People Today, Carolyn also felt a calling to go into ministry when she was eight years old. In August 2023, Jerry and Carolyn celebrated 57 years of marriage.
What was Jerry Savelle's net worth?
Jerry's net worth has been a topic of interest and scrutiny within the public domain, given his stature in Christian ministry and leadership. According to Education Update, Jerry's net worth was $10 million. Jerry shared about his wealth on stage, where he revealed details about how he built it through real estate.
What was Jerry Savelle's cause of death?
On Monday, April 15, 2024, Jerry Savelle Ministries International shared the news of Jerry's passing. The group shared, "It is with both profound sorrow and divine peace that we announce Dr. Jerry Savelle, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, mentor, and resolute friend, has stepped into his eternal reward this day, Monday, April 15, 2024. Dr. Savelle lived a life marked by an adventure in faith."
Back on Sep. 27, 2015, Jerry was in the hospital getting surgery to remove plaque from his carotid artery that was causing a blockage of blood flowing to his brain. However, Jerry shared, "During the surgery, I experienced a stroke. I lost the use of my right arm and suffered memory loss. Carolyn, my daughters Jerriann and Terri, and others stood by my side and watched as I struggled to become normal again."
While the official cause of Jerry's passing hasn't been released, per The Sun, many are wondering if the cause of his passing is related to the conditions he talked about in his testimony from 2015. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his two daughters, Terri and Jerriann.