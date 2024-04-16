Home > Entertainment Who Is Jerry Savelle's Wife? Learn More About the Widow of the Prosperity Gospel Preacher Jerry and Caroyln Savelle did a lot of work in Christian ministries, but came under fire for their prosperity teachings. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 16 2024, Published 5:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealchurchgist

Preacher Jerry Savelle was a prominent figure in Christian ministry renowned for his teachings on faith and prosperity. His impactful sermons and insightful books inspired individuals worldwide to deepen their faith and embrace a life filled with purpose and abundance. Jerry's wife, Carolyn, stood alongside him as a pillar of strength and support in their shared journey of ministry and service.

Together, Jerry and Carolyn navigated the complexities of ministry with grace and determination, inspiring those around them to follow Jesus. Their partnership symbolized unity, compassion, and a genuine desire to uplift and empower others through the timeless lessons of Christian teachings.

Who is Carolyn Savelle?

Carolyn Creech, who later changed her name to Carolyn Savelle, is a prominent figure in Christian ministry and leadership and is renowned for her unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel. Alongside her husband, she is the founder and senior pastor of Heritage Christian Center in Tulsa, Okla., a ministry renowned for its focus on faith and prosperity. She is the author of "A Revelation of the Blood" and "Conquering The Spirit of Offense."

Carolyn married Jerry, after the couple met while Jerry was in his second year of college. According to Famous People Today, Carolyn also felt a calling to go into ministry when she was eight years old. In August 2023, Jerry and Carolyn celebrated 57 years of marriage.

What was Jerry Savelle's net worth?

Jerry's net worth has been a topic of interest and scrutiny within the public domain, given his stature in Christian ministry and leadership. According to Education Update, Jerry's net worth was $10 million. Jerry shared about his wealth on stage, where he revealed details about how he built it through real estate.

Sending condolences and prayers to His wife and Children ❤️ You will be missed very much Jerry Sevelle here, but what a great joy to meet Jesus Face to face. "I can only imagine." Knowing definitely you will hear, "Well done good and faithfull servant." 🌟 — PatriotWoman (@gracelady777) April 16, 2024 Source: X/@gracelady777

What was Jerry Savelle's cause of death?

On Monday, April 15, 2024, Jerry Savelle Ministries International shared the news of Jerry's passing. The group shared, "It is with both profound sorrow and divine peace that we announce Dr. Jerry Savelle, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, mentor, and resolute friend, has stepped into his eternal reward this day, Monday, April 15, 2024. Dr. Savelle lived a life marked by an adventure in faith."

Back on Sep. 27, 2015, Jerry was in the hospital getting surgery to remove plaque from his carotid artery that was causing a blockage of blood flowing to his brain. However, Jerry shared, "During the surgery, I experienced a stroke. I lost the use of my right arm and suffered memory loss. Carolyn, my daughters Jerriann and Terri, and others stood by my side and watched as I struggled to become normal again."