Jewelz Blu Shocks Fans After Pulling Rare Labubu From Blind Box "The moment we've all been waiting for." By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 8 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET

Jewelz Blu reveals her inner collector in an Instagram video! The content creator, known for her edgy online presence and love of all things cute, just added another title to her growing list of roles: toy collector.

Getting Excited Over The Viral Labubus

In the video, Jewelz gave followers a front-row seat to her unboxing of Labubu blind boxes — and her excitement was seriously contagious. Wearing a huge grin, Jewelz cracked open a full set of figures gifted by her friends at BNB Collectibles, and let’s just say … the box did not disappoint.

Getting The ‘Rare’ One

Jewelz kicked off the video with a little dramatic flair. “The moment we’ve all been waiting for,” she announced before diving in. The German beauty’s very first box delivered an instant serotonin hit as she said, “My little Labubu needs some friends. So my lovely friends at BNB Collectibles helped me get this amazing box. Now he’s got a friend.”

But the real highlight came when Jewelz pulled a coveted secret figure just two boxes in. “I got the rare one oh my god!” she exclaimed, visibly stunned. The adult film star’s reaction got even better when she opened the next toy. “Will I gonna get the blue one? Again? Oh my god, they’re actually really f--king adorable! Look at that everybody. Be jealous.”

An Internet Sensation

While she’s best known for her success in online content creation, Jewelz is also a multi-faceted creator with a big personality and even bigger fandom. Her recent lifestyle content — from vegan food vlogs in London to toy hauls and fashion finds — offers a fun, lighthearted side to her online presence.

Jewelz is also open about her career success, sharing that her work has made her financially independent with two luxury apartments in Orange County and the freedom to travel the world. “The site has allowed me to have total freedom where I’m able to travel abroad multiple times a year for long periods of time and travel in luxury as well,” she explained. “I’ve been doing 3-4 long-haul Europe trips a year for the last 2 years.”

Between producing cinematic scenes and building her own brand, the blue-haired stunner has also become a go-to figure in the alt-glam space — and now apparently the Labubu world, too.

Call Her ‘Jewelz Lablublu’

In true collector fashion, Jewelz added a cheeky caption to her post: “My name is Jewelz Lablublu and I love Labubus 💙Shoutout to @kl3v and @bnbcollectibles. I can’t believe I pulled the secret Labubu in this box. Which one is your favorite?”

Fans flooded the comments with reactions. “Omg I love you babe and the Labubus! Must be a birthday twin thing hehe sending you so muchlove! @onlyjewelzblu,” wrote one person.