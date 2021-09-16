'SNL' Alum Jim Breuer Shares Divisive Thoughts About the COVID-19 Vaccine

Many former Saturday Night Live stars have gone on to establish themselves as independently successful following their tenure on the hit sketch comedy show. One SNL alum who has done a great job of creating their own huge following is comedian Jim Breuer , who was set to take his comedy on the road across the nation until vaccine mandates came into play.

Jim has been adamantly outspoken against any form of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, especially those required for patrons to enter venues. So, what exactly has Jim said with regard to his anti-vax stance, and how is it impacting his career? Keep reading to find out.

Jim Breuer has made it known that he is against vaccine mandates and believes receiving the jab should be a choice.

Jim is firmly against venues requiring vaccinations to enter his shows. During a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, he told the conservative host (who is vaccinated) that he will not work with venues that require vaccines for entry, and that he himself is not vaccinated. "It’s like feeding the seal with fish, 'Hey, you wanna come see a concert?'" he said, per HuffPost, mimicking a seal’s bark. "Exactly," agreed Tucker, nodding.

"I don’t want any of my fans forced to come laugh and they gotta get a shot in them?" Jim added. "The new narrative is: The unvaccinated are the Beast," he went on, before sarcastically chanting, "Kill the Beast! Kill the Beast! The Beast is the unvaccinated! Kill them!" To top off his argument, Jim stood his ground firmly with a statement to those pushing the vaccine: "You’re not going to tell me about my body. I know my body. I know my morals, I know my faith."

Jim argued that his stance "isn’t political," claiming later in the interview that it comes down to "good versus evil." Naturally, Tucker sided with the former SNL star and called him "an American man." "Where are the rest of the American men?" the Fox host wondered aloud.