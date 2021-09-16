'SNL' Alum Jim Breuer Shares Divisive Thoughts About the COVID-19 Vaccine

'SNL' Alum Jim Breuer Shares Divisive Thoughts About the COVID-19 VaccineBy Chris Barilla
Sep. 16 2021, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Many former Saturday Night Live stars have gone on to establish themselves as independently successful following their tenure on the hit sketch comedy show. One SNL alum who has done a great job of creating their own huge following is comedian Jim Breuer, who was set to take his comedy on the road across the nation until vaccine mandates came into play.
Jim has been adamantly outspoken against any form of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, especially those required for patrons to enter venues. So, what exactly has Jim said with regard to his anti-vax stance, and how is it impacting his career? Keep reading to find out.
Jim Breuer has made it known that he is against vaccine mandates and believes receiving the jab should be a choice.
Jim is firmly against venues requiring vaccinations to enter his shows. During a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, he told the conservative host (who is vaccinated) that he will not work with venues that require vaccines for entry, and that he himself is not vaccinated.
"It’s like feeding the seal with fish, 'Hey, you wanna come see a concert?'" he said, per HuffPost, mimicking a seal’s bark.
"Exactly," agreed Tucker, nodding.
"I don’t want any of my fans forced to come laugh and they gotta get a shot in them?" Jim added. "The new narrative is: The unvaccinated are the Beast," he went on, before sarcastically chanting, "Kill the Beast! Kill the Beast! The Beast is the unvaccinated! Kill them!"
To top off his argument, Jim stood his ground firmly with a statement to those pushing the vaccine: "You’re not going to tell me about my body. I know my body. I know my morals, I know my faith."
Jim argued that his stance "isn’t political," claiming later in the interview that it comes down to "good versus evil." Naturally, Tucker sided with the former SNL star and called him "an American man."
"Where are the rest of the American men?" the Fox host wondered aloud.
Because of venues requiring vaccines, Jim has decided to cancel a bunch of his comedy shows.
Taking to Facebook Live, Jim shared with fans that his upcoming tour schedule is being altered due to what he called "segregation" against the unvaccinated.
"Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you're vaccinated, to prove you've had a shot — I'm absolutely not doing those shows," he said, referring specifically to shows in Michigan and New Jersey where vaccines are largely mandated to enter venues.
"What these establishments are doing is wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong," he went on in his rant. "I know I'm going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I'm not going to be enslaved by the system, or by money, and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained."
Jim then maintained that vaccines should be a choice and that nobody would be able to change his mind on the subject. "No matter what your feelings are in it — I don't care if you're vaccinated," he said. "That's great. It's a choice. If you have anything else to say, I honestly don't care. So don't leave comments going, 'Oh this is a good thing.' I highly disagree with you and I will always disagree with you."
What is Jim Breuer's net worth? He has made a lot from his comedy.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim is worth roughly $3 million, a sum he owes to his role on SNL, acting gigs in various films, writing books, and his independent success as a comedian. Some of his most notable projects include Half Baked, Titan A.E., Zookeeper, Motorcity, and Family Guy. He has also released documentaries such as More than Me and The Jim Breuer Road Journals.