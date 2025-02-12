Is Jim Tressel Married? What To Know About the Football Coach-Turned-Politician’s Family The former head coach of The Ohio State University's football team married his second wife in 1999. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 12 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: X/@jimtressel

When former The Ohio State University head football coach Jim Tressel was confirmed as Ohio's next lieutenant governor after being nominated by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, those familiar with his time in sports were eager to see how he would handle a new political career. And while his past controversies may have gained him extra attention in his role, the Mentor, Ohio native, seemingly has a tough enough skin to hold his own in the position.

In addition to receiving from his community, Jim has plenty of love in his life, as his wife and children are along for the ride. Here's everything to know about Jim's wife and family.

Jim Tressel married Ellen Tressel in 1999.

Jim has been married to his wife, Ellen Tressel, since 1999. According to Cleveland.com, the relationship is both of their second marriages. Ellen is a philanthropist and was active in Jim's coaching duties at OSU, speaking with recruits and their families before home games and building community with the students each year.

The Youngstown State University grad is also a philanthropist and is involved in multiple charities with her husband, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletes in Action, the OSU Thompson Libraries and The Ohio State University Medical Center, particularly the James Cancer Center. She told the outlet that the latter center was her favorite organization to donate to.

Jim and Ellen are pillars in both Youngstown and Columbus and were active in both communities. In March 2024, the couple were named the 2024 YSU Penguin Club recipients for their philanthropic efforts. In addition to giving back, Ellen and Jim have faced hardship within their marriage. In 2005, the politician's wife was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and had to have heart surgery. Fortunately, the surgery went well, and she could heal shortly after it ended.

"I feel very fortunate because I think I recovered well, and the older you get, you realize your health is one of the most important things you have," Ellen shared. "I feel great, and Jim was with me the whole way. If he was nervous, he didn't show it, but he doesn't show it on game day either, and I know he's nervous then. So I'm sure he was on pins and needles while I was in surgery."

Jim Tressel has four children, including his youngest with his wife, Ellen.

During their marriage, Jim and Ellen welcomed their son, Eric Tressel. Eric is the youngest of Jim's four children, and he also has three children from his previous marriage: Zak, Carlee, and Whitney. Jim's children aren't in the public eye and didn't attend the university he coached at for nearly a decade. His daughter, Whitney, attended Rochester Institute of Technology and majored in photography.

While attending the school in 2006, she admitted to her school's news website that her dad's legacy at Ohio State encouraged her to run in a different direction. "I kept it quiet mostly because I know how it is when it’s not quiet," Whitney I didn’t want my life to be tied to my dad’s. I wanted my own life and my own name in a different city. But sometimes you just can’t get around it,” she says. “People were noticing my room, and then they would hear his name on television. They started putting two and two together.”