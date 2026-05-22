Jimmy Kimmel's Comments Over the Colbert Finale are No-Holds-Barred — Here's What he Said "I think you know how I feel about the fact that they’re being pushed out." By Ivy Griffith Published May 22 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

An era has come to an end. After 11 years of laughter, sarcasm, and thoughtful insight, Stephen Colbert's reign as late-night host is over. His last episode aired May 21, 2026. And, right away, the emotional reactions rolled in. Some people celebrated the end of Stephen's time on air, while others decried it as a loss for free speech.

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Fellow comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had thoughts of his own. He weighed in on his show, offering comments on Stephen's finale. Here's what Jimmy had to say about the monumental departure from the world of late night.

Source: MEGA

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Jimmy Kimmel comments on Stephen Colbert's frustrating finale.

Stephen's final episode came with nostalgia, tears, and no lack of frustration as proponents of free speech decried the cancellation of his show as government overreach, following Stephen's public tiff with President Donald Trump. And it came with plenty of opportunities for others to weigh in on the cancellation. Including Jimmy Kimmel.

On May 20, 2026, Jimmy stood before his audience and explained, "We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert, and the writers, producers, and staff and crew at The Late Show, whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours" (excepts via The Hollywood Reporter). He added, "I think you know how I feel about the fact that they’re being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight — although I know they probably won’t.”

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Jimmy continued, "I think it is most important to congratulate Stephen and the team at The Late Show for all the great work over the last 11 years — and all the great work they will continue to do in other venues, I have no doubt. Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them. It was nothing like the old days of late-night. I always loved being on Stephen’s show. I loved having him on ours. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”

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He concluded by musing, "On behalf of everyone at our show, we want to say to everyone at your show: It has been a pleasure to work alongside you. I will be watching tomorrow night. I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again. But watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen a fond farewell.”

People are calling for a boycott of Paramount Plus.

Jimmy's comments about boycotting CBS join a chorus from people online who are calling on users to boycott CBS and cancel their Paramount Plus subscriptions. Free speech advocates believe that Stephen was cancelled for daring to call out an agreement between Trump and Paramount, saying that the decision was punitive and alarming.

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