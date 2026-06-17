Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Donald Trump’s Massive July 4th Fireworks Plans Jimmy Kimmel warns Trump’s massive 250th fireworks show could go hilariously wrong. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 17 2026, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

During his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump's ambitious Independence Day plans. In his signature style, Kimmel joked that Trump's fireworks display could end in disaster at the White House.

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Kimmel’s skepticism follows Trump's announcement to host "the largest fireworks show in history" near the "nation's Capitol" to mark America's 250th anniversary on July 4.

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According to the National Park Service, the main July Fourth celebration on the National Mall, which has been dubbed the "Salute to America," will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display over the national monuments. Leading up to the grand finale, the event is scheduled to feature a parade, live military demonstrations, and a variety of other activities.

Trump Promises Military Airshows and 'Largest Fireworks Show in History' for July 4th Celebration

Trump took to his Truth Social account to make the announcement, "On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a 'TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.’"

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“Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs."

​ "With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” Donald Trump added.

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"This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History. There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss.”

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"To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation's Capital. Do not miss it. See you on JULY 4th in Washington, D.C. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Kimmel suggested he had little confidence that the administration could carry out the celebration.

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“He (Trump) is gonna burn down the White House,” the ABC personality declared as he read Trump’s post out loud for the viewers.

250 YEARS OF THE AMERICAN SPIRIT. 🇺🇸



The biggest celebration in the nation is loading. See you July 4th! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LafwoWbXeB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2026

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"He is gonna want all the fireworks. They're going to be too many fireworks. He knocked down one-half; he's gonna burn down the other,” he quipped during the episode.

Kimmel's joke comes amid broader criticism, with reports noting Trump has placed himself at the center of national celebrations. He recently held a UFC fight night at the White House that coincided with his 80th birthday.