Controversy-Laden Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dies at 90 — Here's What We Know

Controversial pastor Jimmy Swaggart has passed away two weeks after his family revealed he had been in the hospital following a health emergency. His preaching career started in the 1960s when the young pastor founded the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, La. He was only 25 at the time but had already developed a following thanks to the gospel music he recorded and subsequently sent to various Christian radio stations.

His time as a preacher was marred by controversy that began nearly two decades after he started his church. In 1987, Jimmy was caught spending time with a sex worker in a questionable motel, which led to a now-infamous on-air confession from the preacher. That wasn't the last time he had a dalliance with a lady of the night. Jimmy died on July 1, 2025. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Here's what we know about Jimmy Swaggart's cause of death.

Jimmy's family shared the news of his passing via a post on the preacher's public Facebook page. While a cause of death has yet to be revealed, we do know he went into cardiac arrest on June 15. His son, Donnie Swaggart, performed CPR on his father until paramedics took over. He was taken to Baton Rouge General Medical Center and put into the ICU. It's safe to assume Jimmy was still in the hospital when he died.

The Facebook post about Jimmy's death begins with a quote from the book of Timothy. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day, and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."