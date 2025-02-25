Thaddeus Matthews, Also Known as the Cussing Pastor, Has Died at Age 67 Thaddeus Matthews was extremely controversial but spent his final days repenting. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 25 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thaddeusmatthewsshow

To say that Thaddeus Matthews was a controversial figure is the understatement of the century. After all, it's not every day a preacher is so profane in his sermons that he dubs himself the Cussing Pastor. Though he started in the pulpit, Thaddeus eventually took his messages to the airwaves via a contentious radio show he hosted out of Memphis, Tenn.

When he wasn't at church or in the studio, Thaddeus was occasionally at the center of some legal issues. In March 2016, he was accused of making public threats against a man during an episode of his show, per ABC 24, and was arrested. A few weeks later, Thaddeus was once again in custody for allegedly posting nude photos of the same man to his blog. Despite his issues, Thaddeus was beloved in his community. He died in February 2025. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Thaddeus Matthews, the Cussing Pastor, cause of death revealed.

Thaddeus's wife Melanie Matthews shared in a Facebook post that he died on Feb. 24, 2025, "surrounded by family and friends." She continued, "We want to thank those of you who have been praying for him and us during these trying times. We ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers as we process our loss. Peace and blessings to all!"