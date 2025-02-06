Irv Gotti, Co-Founder of Murder Inc., Dead at 54 — What Was His Cause of Death? The Murder Inc. founder and A&R professional was dealing with health issues before he died in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2025, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Many millennials lost a piece of their childhood when producer and Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the age of 54.

Irv was best known for kickstarting the careers of artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti in the early 2000s. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, here's what to know about his cause of death.



What was Irv Gotti's cause of death?

Irv's cause of death has not been formally announced. However, he had reportedly suffered several strokes in recent years. The Jasmine Brand reported on Feb. 5 that he suffered a stroke in August 2024 due to diabetes-related issues. His rep shared that he was making changes to his health through improving his diet before he ultimately passed away. Before Irv's death was confirmed, multiple outlets reported that he was "declared dead."

Born Irving Domingo Lorenzo, Jr., Irv's music career began in New York City in the early '90s. He initially worked as an A&R rep for Def Jam, bringing artists like DMX, Jay-Z, and Ja Rule to the label. In 1998, he launched Murder, Inc. with his brother, Chris Gotti. According to Billboard, the label quickly saw commercial success when the Gottis made Ja Rule their flagship artist. The rapper's debut album, "Venni Vetti Vecci," was the start of Murder, Inc.'s rise in the '90s and early 2000s.

Irv continued to grow Murder, Inc. by bringing on Ashanti in 2001 and other artists like Vita and Lloyd. During his label's rise, he produced and co-wrote 28 charting Hot 100 hits, including J.Lo's hit collaboration with Ja Rule, "I'm Real." Irv also dabbled in reality TV with his short-lived A&E show, Gotti's Way. And, despite Murder, Inc. being at the center of several legal and financial scandals, he remained loyal to the company's legacy and produced a documentary about Murder, Inc. for BET called The Murder, Inc. Story.