Rumors Are Circulating Online That Irv Gotti Is on Life Support — Here’s What We Know
Fans of hip hop know that record producer Irv Gotti is responsible for crafting some of the best music in the genre. He is the man who signed DMX to Def Jam Records, and went on to produce his first album, "It's Dark and Hell is Hot." Under the name DJ Irv, he brought Jay-Z's "Can I Live" to life, which was included on the rapper's debut album, "Reasonable Doubt." After his back-to-back success with these two artists, Irv co-founded the imprint Murder Inc. so he could make more hit records.
Unfortunately, Murder Inc. was hit with some legal issues when Irv and his brother Chris were accused of money laundering. They were eventually found not guilty, but that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to Irv's troubles. The music producer has spoken publicly about his physical condition and in particular, his diabetes. Here is the latest on his health.
Here's what we know about Irv Gotti's health.
In August 2023, Irv went on the Drink Champs podcast where he got real about what he's been dealing with health-wise. He spoke about struggling with diabetes, saying, "It's rampant with Black people. What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body." Irv went on to say that he didn't have a firm grip on his diabetes, which he's had his whole life. "It's hereditary," explained Irv.
One thing that can help manage diabetes is a change in diet, which Irv said is hard. "So anything that you're gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you … You're supposed to eat some leaves or some s--t like that." As if that wasn't bad enough, Irv also had a stroke which was brought on by his diabetes.
In August 2024, a representative for Irv confirmed to TMZ that it happened six months ago, which would have been around February 2024. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy," said his rep. "He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."
Irv Gotti is reportedly on life support after a second stroke.
In February 2025, rumors that Irv suffered a second stroke began circulating online. Russell Simmons shared the news to his Instagram with the caption, "Praying for Irv's full recovery, such a fun, inspiring, good-hearted person. Such a beloved person. People keep up the prayers" The record executive then urged people to eat right and change their lifestyles.
While fans showed their support for Irv in the comments, and on social media, not everyone was feeling the love. Rapper 50 Cent shared the same news to his own Instagram and joked, "Damn, I wanted him to see my new shows yo." Hip hop artist X-Raided replied, "Heart colder than a polar bear’s toenails." The reactions to 50 Cent's trolling were mixed. Some people were disgusted but most appeared to respect the "In da Club" singer's penchant for always speaking with his whole chest.