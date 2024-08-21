Home > Entertainment > Music Ashanti and Nelly's Son's Name Revealed as the Singer Confirms She Privately Gave Birth Ashanti and Nelly's son was born on in July 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 21 2024, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashanti

Singer Ashanti's song, "Baby, Baby, Baby," may hit differently as she quietly welcomed her and her husband Nelly's baby boy!

Ashanti took to Instagram for the first time since Nelly's arrest in August 2024 to discuss a few updates — like a secret birth. Here's what she said.

Did Ashanti have her baby already?

On Aug. 21, 2024, Ashanti confirmed her and Nelly's son was born on July 18, 2024. A rep for the couple told People the baby's name is Kareem Kenkaide Hayes and that his parents are already "so in love" with their newborn. "Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024," they said. "The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!"

Ashanti also confirmed the news when she posted on Instagram. In one of her posts, which she shared for the first time since Nelly was arrested for drug possession and driving without car insurance, Ashanti flaunted her postpartum body as she rocked a pair of Frida Mom shorts.

"Funny how life’s plans aren’t … always on time ... lol," she said in the post's caption. "I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like. I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby."