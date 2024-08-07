Home > Entertainment > Music Nelly Was Arrested for Drugs and Driving Without Car Insurance — How Much Is He Worth? "All that money and you have no car insurance, Nelly?" an X user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 7 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If Nelly ever asks you to ride wit' him, just say no — the rapper was busted for driving without car insurance on August 7. That charge, coupled with the ecstasy pills found on his person at the time, per Fox 5, landed him in a jail cell in Maryland Heights. While this is likely the biggest reason for his most recent arrest, which has since been resolved, fans are more caught up on the lack of insurance, especially considering his successful rap career.

Listen, we know car insurance is expensive, but the general consensus is that someone with Nelly's level of fame can probably afford it. Just how much is he worth?

Yeah, Nelly's net worth can probably afford him some car insurance.

With mega-hits like "Hot in Herre," "Lil Bit," and more, as well as a super famous wife in Ashanti, it's no surprise that Nelly has earned himself a pretty penny. Indeed, Celebrity Net Worth states that his net worth amounts to around $70 million, which is around 360,000 times more than the average monthly cost of car insurance in the U.S.

Nelly Rapper Net worth: $70 million Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is a successful rapper with hits such as "Hot in Herre," "Ride Wit Me," "Pimp Juice," and more. He is married to musician and actress Ashanti and is a father to five children as of this writing. Birthdate: Nov. 2, 1974 Birthplace: Austin, Texas Birth name: Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. Wife: Ashanti (m. 2023) Children: Chanelle, Cornell, Shawn, and Sydney

Here are the details of Nelly's drug-related arrest.

Fox 5 news reports that, at around 4:45 a.m., Nelly was taken into police custody in Maryland Heights, Miss. after being pulled over while driving: "Nelly, aka Cornell I. Haynes Jr., 49, was arrested after police found he had four ecstasy pills in his vehicle and that he was driving without insurance."