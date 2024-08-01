Home > Entertainment Vybz Kartel Released From Life Imprisonment — Defense Cites Ongoing Battle With Severe Illness Vybz reportedly lives with Graves' disease. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 1 2024, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Deejay Vybz Kartel has never not been busy, even during his life sentence in prison. Having been active since 1993, the Jamaican-born musician is something of a folk hero in his home country thanks to his dancehall performances and sets in the past. He's also collabed with several prominent artists such as Rihanna, Missy Elliot, and Jay-Z, just to name a few. In fact, he's continued to make music well into the 2020s, even while serving life in prison for a crime he claimed to have not committed.

In 2014, Vybz was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of former associate Clive "Lizard" Williams. The court decision had come less than a year after he'd been acquitted of another murder case. His trial lasted for 65 days, during which he remained in custody. Now, more than 10 years later, he'll be released from prison. Among the many arguments the defense made for himself and his co-conspirators, Vybz Kartel's ongoing health issues were cited. What kind of illness does Vybz Kartel face?

Vybz Kartel's illness was a major reason for his prison release.

On July 31, 2024, Fox 5 reported that Vybz Kartel and his three co-defendants were to be released from their life sentences in a unanimous decision made by the Jamaica Court of Appeal. The ruling came down shortly after Vybz's previous murder conviction was rendered moot earlier in March. Reportedly, the U.K. Privy Council posited that juror misconduct took place during his trial. Though a retrial was originally on the table, Vybz will forgo the process entirely amid his release.

According to the Jamaica Court of Appeal, as reported by Fox 5, Vybz's ongoing health issues suggested that he would not be able to complete a retrial. Allegedly, Vybz had faced awful living conditions while incarcerated in which he had no air circulation or water. Furthermore, his ongoing battle with Graves' disease presented a clear and present danger to Vybz's well-being, which likely strengthened the argument for his release.

Vybz reportedly lives with Graves' disease.

Graves' disease, an immune system condition that causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone, according to Mayo Clinic. The disease can lead to thyroid eye disease, indicated by bulging and irritated eyes. Additionally, Vybz also suffers from a heart condition. The defense for Vybz's case presented a sworn affidavit suggesting that if he did not receive treatment for his illnesses, they could prove fatal.

This, combined with discredited eyewitness statements and overturned evidence as well as Vybz's ongoing insistence that he was innocent, has ultimately led to his 2024 release.