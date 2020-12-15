Fans Are Eager to Learn More About 'The Prom's Breakout Star Jo Ellen Pellman

Based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Prom tells the story of high school student Emma Nolan, who just wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

It's Jo Ellen Pellman's first major film role, and since she plays a lesbian on camera, many are curious how the 25-year-old identifies in real life and whether she has a partner of her own.

But everyone in her close-minded town of Edgewater, Ind. is hard at work trying to prevent this from happening. Cue three self-absorbed Broadway actors (Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden), who travel from New York to Indiana to help Emma's cause.

Does Jo Ellen Pellman have a partner?

It's unclear whether Jo Ellen Pellman is single or taken these days, but according to a few interviews, the Cincinnati native is hunkering down with her mother back home in Ohio, waiting out the pandemic. "I've been here since March, living the Midwest dream," she told Glamour.

The actor, who like the rest of us has "no idea what the future has in store" and is forced to "not really worry about things I can't control," would have clearly had a really different introduction to the Hollywood scene if her movie had launched in normal times. But at least she got to film with and learn from huge legends like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman!

Article continues below advertisement

"I learned so much from them just by observing how they worked — I was a sponge on set," she recalls. "Watching Meryl was truly a master class in bringing something new to every single take. It was so nuanced, and she never did the same thing twice; she was always breathing new life into the character. That is one of the reasons why Meryl is Meryl — she's constantly making it fresh and new."

Source: MELINDA SUE GORDON / NETFLIX

Article continues below advertisement