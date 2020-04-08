Who Will Joe Biden's Vice President Pick Be? Here Are Some Possibilities

Who Will Joe Biden's Vice President Pick Be? Here Are Some PossibilitiesBy Michelle Stein
Now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially dropped out of the 2020 primary election, all eyes are on Joe Biden. The former vice president under Barack Obama is all but guaranteed at this point to win the Democratic ticket — meaning he'll be the one to face off against Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.
But the question on everyone's mind is: Who will Joe pick as his vice president?
Technically, Biden hasn't won the Democratic nomination yet. But considering he's the only person who hasn't yet dropped out of the party's primary race, there's a pretty good chance he'll be the one running against Trump during the 2020 general election. Let's take a closer look at who Biden's vice president pick might be.
Joe Biden committed to picking a woman as his vice president.
On March 15, during a Democratic presidential debate with Bernie Sanders, Biden promised that he would pick a woman for his running mate if he were to win the nomination.
“I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president,” he said. “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow.”
CNN's list of top potential VP picks include former presidential candidates.
CNN has compiled a list of its top 10 predictions for Biden's pick for vice president. The top three contenders include three women who had previously been running against him for the Democratic ticket: Kamala Harris was the top pick, followed by Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer would also be a solid vice president pick for Biden, per CNN, and she was ranked number four.
Joe Biden wants Bernie Sanders to be part of his "journey."
On April 7, Biden again noted that he is committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential running mate. He also shared that he had spoken to Sanders and wants the Vermont senator to be part of his presidential "journey."
“Bernie has an incredible following,” Biden said on Today. “He’s maybe one of a half-dozen people in American history who may not be the nominee but has had an impact on American politics in a significant way, in a positive way."
"If I'm the nominee I can tell you one thing — I would very much want Bernie Sanders to be part of the journey," Biden continued. "Not as a vice presidential nominee, but just in engaging in all the things that he's worked so hard to do, many of which I agree with."
Also on April 7, civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis expressed that Biden should pick a woman of color as his vice president, according to CBS News.
"I think Vice President Biden should look around — it would be good to have a woman of color," Lewis told reporters on a call, during which he announced he's formally endorsing Biden.
"It would be good to have a woman that looks like the rest of America: smart, gifted, a fighter, a warrior," he continued. "I think the time has long passed to make the White House look like the whole of America."
Whoever Biden ultimately picks as his vice president, one thing's for sure: People are going to be pretty disappointed if he doesn't stay true to his word by selecting a woman. And if he decides to take the advice of so many of his supporters and chooses a woman of color, then it seems Kamala Harris has a seriously decent chance of being Biden's VP.
