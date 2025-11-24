From 'Star Wars' to A24’s 'Trigger Point': How Joel Edgerton Built His Net Worth Steady roles, smart choices, and A24’s next big series — Joel Edgerton’s rise is anything but quiet. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 24 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Australian actor has one of those faces you recognize instantly, even if you can’t place the movie right away. He’s done everything — Star Wars, the MMA drama Warrior, and more serious projects like Loving and Boy Erased.

Now he’s coming off Netflix’s drama Train Dreams and gearing up to lead the new A24 crime series Trigger Point. Along the way, he has built a steady, accomplished career and an impressive net worth. Here is a look at how he did it.

What is Joel Edgerton’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joel has a $4 million fortune. The database credits his acting as his primary income source, thanks to his long list of film and TV roles. His first major breakout happened in Australia when he played Will McGill on The Secret Life of Us from 2001 to 2002. He won an AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama for the role, setting the stage for his international career.

From there, Hollywood tapped in. Joel appeared as Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, a character he later reprised in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. He kept building momentum with supporting roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Black Mass. His career hit a new level when he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Richard Loving in Loving.

Joel doesn’t just act — he writes, directs, and produces, which diversifies his income. He wrote, directed, produced, and co-starred in the 2015 thriller The Gift, which cost about $5 million to make and grossed roughly $60 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In 2018, he wrote, directed, and co-starred in Boy Erased, a drama based on Garrard Conley’s memoir about surviving gay conversion therapy.

Joel Edgerton takes his job as an actor seriously.

Joel is very aware that his ability to bounce between acting and directing is a privilege. In a 2019 interview with The Talks, he explained that he only chooses projects he genuinely cares about.

“I’m proud of the work that I’ve done. I also understand that it comes with a lot of access to freedom and privilege. I also think there’s a difference between public and private freedom of expression,” he said. He added, “I chose to do things that I embrace, that I feel passionate about for whatever reason, and I create my freedom around that.”