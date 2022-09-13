'In the Dark' Is Just Another Casualty of Capitalism

As far as the CW shows go, there’s a very specific reason that many of the shows that started a few years ago were canceled. Basically, any show that began before 2019 on The CW had a deal with Netflix that once the season completed, the entire season would become available on Netflix just eight days later.

This was a $1 billion win for The CW back when it was struck, but now that the channel is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which has their own streaming platform, it’s become a major source of financial loss.