'Raised by Wolves' Is the Latest Casualty in the Discovery-Warner Merger

But Raised by the Wolves isn’t the only canceled show in 2022. The merger also caused 10 cancellations on the CW, including Batwoman and Legacies, more than the eight renewed series on the network. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said during a Discovery investor call in April 2022 (per Variety) that because WarnerMedia’s asset projection is $500 million lower than expected, “2022 will undoubtedly be a messy year.”

He went on to explain that Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping to “rectify some of the drivers behind the business-case deviations” by cutting costs and changing programming.

But all hope is not lost!