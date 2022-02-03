Season 2 of 'Raised by Wolves' Has Fewer Episodes, but More Chaos

Season 2 of 'Raised by Wolves' Has Fewer Episodes, but More ChaosBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 3 2022, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
No one expected an avant-garde sci-fi series like Raised by Wolves to be as big of a hit as it is — except for maybe its creators, Ridley Scott and Aaron Guzikowski. Now, after a long year and a half, Season 2 is finally here, and those of us who binge watched the first season wish we could do the same with the second.
However, only the first two episodes of Raised by Wolves’ second season are on HBO Max, which means that the rest are coming out one at a time. So how many total episodes of Raised by Wolves Season 2 will there be, and what is their release schedule? Regardless, we doubt there will be enough to satiate our desire for more.
There will be eight total episodes in ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2.
Although Season 1 consisted of ten episodes, Season 2 only consists of eight, which means that there’s less Raised by Wolves than we expected. However, this season is set to be even crazier than the first. As Mother and Father join the atheist collective with the children, Marcus goes further into his religious devotion than ever before.
The new family is torn apart as religion takes over in a new way. It’s not just about how much the children can trust Mother, but now, Raised by Wolves takes a step further into how the conflict of religion and science has truly devastated this dystopian world. Plus, when we left off in Season 1, Mother and Father were both reconciling their capacity for emotion as androids. Now, that journey continues, especially for Mother.
The release schedule for ‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 reveals when the finale will be available to stream.
The first two episodes of Raised by Wolves premiered on Thursday, Feb. 3, so there are only six more episodes to go. The following six episodes will be released every Thursday until the finale, which will be released on March 17. And because Raised by Wolves is a streaming series, it’s not locked into any specific time slot, so episodes range from about 42 to 55 minutes long.
Although, for those of us who remember, episodes in Season 1 were sometimes even shorter than 40 minutes, and it’s rumored that there will be Season 2 episodes that run longer than an hour. Of course, we don’t really mind — the more time spent on uncovering the secrets of the collective, the Trust, and everything else in this alien world, the better.
The first two episodes of Raised by Wolves Season 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing every Thursday on the streaming platform.