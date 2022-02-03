Season 2 of 'Raised by Wolves' Has Fewer Episodes, but More Chaos

Although, for those of us who remember, episodes in Season 1 were sometimes even shorter than 40 minutes, and it’s rumored that there will be Season 2 episodes that run longer than an hour. Of course, we don’t really mind — the more time spent on uncovering the secrets of the collective, the Trust, and everything else in this alien world, the better.

The first two episodes of Raised by Wolves Season 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing every Thursday on the streaming platform.