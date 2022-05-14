Yet, on May 1, 2022, That Hashtag Show reported that the Wonder Twins film was canceled without warning or reason. The cancellation comes after Warner Bros. officially merged with Discovery, and there have long been rumors that Warner Bros-Discovery will be re-tooling the DCEU except for some films like Black Adam, Blue Beetle, and Batgirl. Fans have assumed that the project was shuttered by Discovery as a result of the merger, but these rumors are all unconfirmed.