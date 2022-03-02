Season 3 of 'Batwoman' Is About to Come to a Close — Will There Be a Season 4?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 2 2022, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
The third season of Batwoman has seen the Bat Team go up against some of their toughest foes to date. Between old friends becoming new enemies and the resurgence of some of the most dangerous villains that Gotham City has to offer, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and her team of vigilantes have certainly had their work cut out for them. With the Season 3 finale just around the corner, will the show be renewed for Season 4? Here's what we know so far.
While the title of "Batwoman" initially belonged to Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), Seasons 2 and 3 of the series saw Ryan Wilder take on the mantle of the Scarlet Knight. She works together with a new team of vigilantes armed with the latest Bat tech to protect Gotham City from dastardly villains. Batwoman has previously crossed over with heroes across the Arrowverse to cement her position as a proper DC hero. But will her adventures continue in another season?
Will there be a Season 4 of 'Batwoman'?
Season 3 of Batwoman has seen Ryan face off against several classic Batman baddies. After Batman's "trophies" are lost and fall back into the hands of their respective villains, the Bat-family must rein them all in before they can wreak havoc on the city.
New versions of villains like Poison Ivy and Killer Croc threaten the safety of Gotham. Meanwhile, Ryan struggles with a new relationship while also reconnecting with her birth mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens).
Ryan and her team have been placed in a treacherous position leading into the season finale. One of the most dangerous villains that she has ever fought comes in the form of her brother, Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan). Though he tries to cooperate with Ryan as the recently-appointed head of Wayne Enterprises, he is eventually revealed to be a new version of the Joker. Like any good Joker, this one has his own twisted relation to Gotham's current Bat.
With the Batcave compromised thanks to Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Marquis goes into the finale with a dangerous plan. In Season 3, Episode 13, Marquis threatens to reveal Batwoman's secret identity, putting the entire Bat-family at risk.
With a decisive battle against Marquis on the horizon to cap off Season 3, will the series go into a Season 4 after the epic conclusion?
Currently, there's no news. As of writing, there have been no updates on whether or not Batwoman has been renewed or canceled. In late February 2022, the official Batwoman Writers' Room Twitter confirmed that they and several other Arrowverse shows were still waiting on their renewal statuses.
"None of CW shows have been renewed yet," they tweeted. "We are all waiting and focusing on ending our seasons strong."
The tweet came in response to anxious fans wondering if the show will return.
The season finale of Batwoman airs on Wednesday, March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.