Dougray Scott and Ruby Rose on Batwoman
Source: The CW

WB Fires Back Again at Ruby Rose's Allegations of Misconduct on the 'Batwoman' Set

By

Oct. 27 2021, Published 8:14 p.m. ET

The behind-the-scenes drama with Batwoman rages on as former star Ruby Rose's (they/she) claims of misconduct are being contested by Warner Bros. Television. The actor has previously accused the studio of toxic behavior on the set, which the studio denied as "revisionist history." Now a studio exec has come forward to corroborate the studio's story against Ruby's ongoing tirade.

In October of 2021, Ruby Rose let loose over CW's alleged misconduct while filming the first season of Batwoman. In a series of Instagram stories, Ruby alleged that studio executives forced them to return early after undergoing surgery for an injury incurred on set. Ruby went on to reveal stories of dangerous working conditions before claiming that they did not quit and were driven out of the show.

In recent news, Warner Bros. Television has attempted to refute Ruby's accusations and has even started flipping the script, stating that they were fired for their own misconduct instead.

Ruby Rose on Batwoman
Source: The CW

Was Ruby Rose fired from 'Batwoman'?

When Ruby first left the show, they were replaced by Javicia Leslie, who currently plays the new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder. In Season 2 of the show, Ryan Wilder discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit in the wreckage of a plane crash and subsequently takes on the mantle. Though the original Batwoman's fate was in question for much of Season 2, she was revealed to be alive and well, albeit replaced by actress Wallis Day.

Season 2 even ended with Kate giving Ryan her blessing as the new Batwoman.

While the onscreen character of Kate Kane ultimately saw a happy ending, Ruby Rose and Warner Bros. Television remain at odds.

Ruby has continued on the warpath with their claims of misconduct on set. Almost immediately, however, Ruby's claims were called "slanderous and unfounded" by the studio.

Kate Kane
Source: The CW
"The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," the company stated.

That hasn't stopped the actor from attacking the studio as well as other cast members. Ruby doubled down on their accusations of misconduct, accusing actor Dougray Scott (who plays Kate Kane's father, Colonel Jacob Kane) of "anger issues" and abusing women on set. WB Television once again stepped in, defending Dougray and refuting Ruby's claims.

The studio has gone so far as to call him a "consummate professional" and stated that there have never been allegations of bullying or abusive behavior from anyone else. Dougray even spoke out in a statement (via Deadline).

"I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened."

Batwoman show
Source: CW

'Batwoman' chugs along in Season 3.

Amidst all the star-studded drama, the third season of the show is still ongoing. Batwoman and the rest of her team, now joined by Kate's twin sister Alice (Rachel Skarsten), are currently on a hunt for Batman's trophies, which have fallen back into the hands of the villains he took them from.

Batwoman airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.

