Ruby Rose Alleges Onscreen Father Dougray Scott Was a “Nightmare” on 'Batwoman' Set

Fans were excited to hear that the CW was developing a show centered on the underrated superhero Batwoman . When the cast was announced and fans learned that Ruby Rose would play the lead and several other beloved actors would join, it seemed like a sure TV hit when it premiered on Oct. 6, 2019.

Instead, after the first season, several key characters left the series, including Ruby. But why did their onscreen father, Dougray Scott, leave ? Ruby is alleging the reason they left and then Dougray left was because he was a “nightmare.”

Why did Dougray Scott leave ‘Batwoman’?

In a collection of Instagram Stories, actor Ruby Rose took the opportunity to explain the real reason they left the CW series and hints to why Dougray Scott left too. Ruby was slated to play the lead in the series, and fans were surprised when it was reported that they were no longer going to be on the show after just one season.

At the time, Ruby said it was a decision that was made after getting injured during a stunt. They also expressed that the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in their decision to leave, and the latex costume did as well, with Ruby saying they were allergic to it. The lead role then went to Javicia Leslie, but Dougray Scott, who played the character Jacob Kane, left the series soon after. With so many cast shakeups, there were always rumors as to the reason.

However, Ruby is giving more context to that story, alleging horrifying behavior by several people while on set. "Dear CW, enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set,” Ruby wrote on Instagram on Oct. 19, 2021. "I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again — and so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

In the Instagram Stories notes, Ruby alleges that Dougray Scott was "unprofessional" and said that he called Ruby’s agent following their departure from the series to find a way to leave. Ruby also said that Dougray caused an injury to a female stunt double and that he didn’t seem to have any regard for anyone. They then alleged he “left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted.”

Ruby continued saying Dougray also “abused women,” though they didn’t go into any further details. Ruby shared that they sent an email asking to have a “no yelling” policy on set. However, they said that the ask went unheard and was ignored. Rose also took aim at Warner Bros. TV Chairman Peter Roth, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. Ruby’s accusations included making women steam his pants while he was wearing them and that he had hired a private investigator to follow them around.

Source: The CW

According to TVLine, Dougray Scott issued a statement in response to Rose’s claims saying they’re untrue. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened."