'Riverdale’ Star Robin Givens Joins Season 3 of CW Drama ‘Batwoman’

Actress Robin Givens will be continuing her working relationship with the CW network. Robin will be a new series regular on the DC drama Batwoman portraying the character Jada Jet. According to Deadline , Jada is a commanding CEO for Jet Industries. She's a passionate and hard worker who has worked her way to the top while navigating through the ups and downs in her life. Jada's deep dark past forced her to give her firstborn up, but she is considered a lady who will do anything to protect her family.

Batwoman fans know that during the Season 2 finale Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) was thrown a huge curveball when she found out that her biological mother is alive. Ryan grew up believing that her mother had died during childbirth. There's totally no coincidence that Robin's new character has a child out somewhere out there when Ryan will be trying to find her birth mother. Fans can expect to see the mother twist taking center stage during Season 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Javicia shared, "Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan's mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we'll be able to enter."

Robin also plays Sierra McCoy on Riverdale. Keep reading to find out if the star is departing Riverdale for Batwoman.