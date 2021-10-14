'Batwoman' Season 3 Is Set up to Reveal the Identity of Ryan Wilder's Mother

Ryan Wilder was an ex-convict who happened across a functioning Batsuit among the wreckage of Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) plane crash in the Season 2 premiere. Using the suit, she takes up the mantle of the Scarlet Knight to exact revenge for the death of her adoptive mother before defending Gotham.

Ryan's adoptive mother, Cora Lewis (Shakura S'Aida), was killed by associates of Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Kate Kane's twin sister and manic leader of the Wonderland Gang. She was told her biological mother died in childbirth.