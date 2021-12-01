Welp, So Much for Marquis on 'Batwoman' Being a Good Guy!

This new iteration of the Joker will certainly be interesting, as he is related to Batwoman, which will undoubtedly make it more difficult for Ryan to fight him. It might help that Marquis admitted to never really caring for her, but we can probably chalk that up to the damage done by the Joker. Ryan herself even says she wish she could have gotten to know her brother sooner. Maybe it's not too late.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.