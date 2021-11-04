Batwoman Has a Brother Who We Are Still Getting to Know, but Can He Be Trusted?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you're not caught up on Batwoman Season 3.

This season of Batwoman has already been one heck of a ride. First, villainous weapons keep showing up all over Gotham, wreaking havoc amongst its people and bringing new baddies into the world. Then, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) discovers that not only is her birth mother alive, but she is the extremely powerful and slightly frightening Jada Jet (Robin Givens). Don't think for a second that's all — Jada also has a son, which means Ryan has a half-brother. So, who is Ryan's brother on Batwoman?