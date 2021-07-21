There's a New Villain Coming to the Arrowverse — Unexpected Evil to Come

As Season 7 of The Flash wraps up, showrunner Eric Wallace has already started giving hints about what The Flash Season 8 could bring. Most notably, he teased the arrival of a mysterious new villain , and fans are already beginning to guess who it could be. Here are our best theories and guesses as to who could be the villain in Season 8 of The Flash.

Showrunner Eric Wallace told 'Deadline' that Season 8 of 'The Flash' would have both new and old villains.

In an interview with Deadline, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eric Wallace hinted at what's to come for The Flash Season 8, including unexpected guests stars and a brand-new villain to shake things up. The biggest hints he could give about the new baddie were only a few sentences, but those sentences have sparked a thousand fan theories.

Eric said, "Our graphic novel format will continue, and one of those graphic novels has a brand-new villain to the Flash, to the Arrowverse, which I’m very, very excited about. He’s a very scary fellow, and when he shows up, we might dip our toes into the world of horror and the supernatural."

Source: The CW Barry Allen/The Flash and Joe West.

There is a myriad of occult and horror-centric villains in DC comics. The most notable supernatural villain who has appeared is Solomon Grundy, who recently appeared in the CW show Stargirl and previously on Arrow. Grundy is portrayed as an undead being with super strength, and any new version of him could be a different incarnation than Arrow.

Source: The CW Solomon Grundy on 'Stargirl.'

Another supernatural being who could bring a bit of horror to The Flash is Klarion the Witch Boy, who has run afoul of Green Arrow, the Flash, Wonder Woman, and Batman in comics canon. Klarion is an agent of chaos and a practitioner of dark magic, and his bratty behavior might be just what the Arrowverse needs in an adversary. That, and his giant cat-shaped demon, Teekl.

Source: DC Comics The New 52 version of Klarion the Witch Boy.

One popular potential crossover supervillain could be Felix Faust, who already appeared in the CW's short-lived Constantine show. A terrifying sorcerer with a thirst for mystical knowledge, he's already proven himself to be a severe adversary. Felix is talented in all sorts of occult-related magic, and his presence could easily bring horror elements to the Arrowverse.

Source: The CW Felix Faust as portrayed on 'Constantine.'

Of course, leaning into the phrase "scary" that Eric uses, the most obvious answer could be putting the Scarecrow/Dr. Jonathan Crane in the Arrowverse. Previous live-action incarnations of the Scarecrow exist on shows such as Gotham and the upcoming Season 3 of Titans. Actor Cillian Murphy even portrayed the Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's 2005 film Batman Begins. However, since he has not been portrayed in the Arrowverse yet, fans could see the fear-inducing villain in Central City.

Source: DC Comics The Scarecrow, Dr. Jonathan Crane.