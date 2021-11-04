We Can't Be the Only Ones Waiting for Ryan and Sophie to Get Together on 'Batwoman'

First of all, it's very clear that Sophie has a type and that type is Batwoman. Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and Sophie dated, even though Sophie ended up marrying a man, from whom she is now separated.

In an interview with Den of Geek, when asked about Sophie's marital status, Meagan Tandy said, "I’ve been telling people she is married legally. Mentally and emotionally ... I don’t know where she is. You just have to see.” So, perhaps that marriage was one of convenience.