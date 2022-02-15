Will The CW's 2021 Reboot of Sci-Fi Series '4400' Be Granted a Second Season?

According to TV Series Finale, 4400 Season 1 viewership "averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 381,000 viewers in the live + same day rating." This includes those who watch via DVR until 3:00 a.m. Meaning, about .07 percent of viewers in that age group watched Season 1 episodes as they aired live or on the same day.

TV Series Finale made sure to point out that The CW doesn't rely on ratings as heavily as other networks do.