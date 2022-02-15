Will The CW's 2021 Reboot of Sci-Fi Series '4400' Be Granted a Second Season?By Bianca Piazza
With a premise that could've been plucked from an episode of The Twilight Zone, The CW rebooted hit sci-fi series 4400, which originally aired on USA Network from 2004 to 2007. Ariana Jackson and Sunil Nayar's series sees a group of 4,400 under-appreciated, marginalized people who seemingly vanished from society years prior be spit back into the city of Detroit, Mich. They've neither aged, nor do they know what happened to them.
One of the show's main protagonists, Shanice (Brittany Adebumola), was sucked into the sky via a green light in 2005, only to return to her city (extremely confused) in 2021. Her baby daughter is now a teenager, and her existence — as well as that of the 4,399 previously missing persons — is an anomaly. Is this the work of extraterrestrials? The Pentagon is desperately searching for answers, but until then, these people are seen as a potential threat. We always fear the unknown, don't we?
If you haven't caught on, the 4,400 pariahs, many of them minorities, and the fear they invoke are a metaphor for real-life modern sociopolitical issues. The "reimagining" of the OG 4400 is shown "from a Black perspective," which thoroughly excited co-showrunner Ariana Jackson. With a relevant feel, The CW's 4400 has all the ingredients of a successful reboot. So, is it getting a Season 2?
Will there be a Season 2 of The CW's '4400'?
As of right now, the 4400 reboot has not been cancelled or renewed just yet. However, with a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 82 percent and a juicy Season 1 finale cliffhanger, a sophomore season is more than likely in the stars.
According to TV Series Finale, 4400 Season 1 viewership "averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 381,000 viewers in the live + same day rating." This includes those who watch via DVR until 3:00 a.m. Meaning, about .07 percent of viewers in that age group watched Season 1 episodes as they aired live or on the same day.
TV Series Finale made sure to point out that The CW doesn't rely on ratings as heavily as other networks do.
Interestingly, Season 1, Episode 9, titled Great Expectations — which aired on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — jumped 16 percent in viewers, making it the season's second-best performing episode, just behind the series premiere.
The '4400' showrunners relayed their hopes for a Season 2 renewal.
In a recent interview with TVLine, Ariana Jackson and Sunil Nayar gave their honest thoughts on Season 2 odds. But, when it comes down to it, it's looking like they're just as much in the dark as we are.
"Unfortunately, we don’t have any indication. It’s one of those things where we’re sort of in radio silence, and The CW seems to be still figuring out what their plans are. So we don’t know. We’re hopeful, but we don’t know," Ariana said.
"Both the studio and the network have been such great supporters of the show. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed, and we hope we get to keep telling these stories," Sunil relayed.
If you're dying to see what happens subsequent to that edge-of-your-seat Valentine's Day Season 1 finale, speak your truth on social media and stream, stream, stream!
