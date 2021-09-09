We Want Jess! 'In The Dark' Fans Have Questions About Brooke Markham's Extended Absence

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of In the Dark.

Over the years, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) have made their fair share of enemies, and the Season 3 premiere of In the Dark teased that the duo’s bad decisions may have finally caught up to them.

Early in the season, it was revealed that Jess had been kidnapped by an unidentified bad guy, and Murphy won’t stop until she gets her best friend back, but fans fear that Jessica’s time on the show may have come to an end. So, is Jess dead on In the Dark?