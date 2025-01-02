Joey Edgar's Daughter Kallie Is Joining 'Swamp People' — Here's What We Know About Her "You see her out there on the boat. I think she will blow a lot of people away." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 2 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @joey_edgar_

Deep in the swampy heart of Louisiana, the land is claimed by water. Murky and brimming with life, these deep and mysterious swamps are home to monstrous alligators, snakes, fish, and other wildlife the average person won't stumble across in their day-to-day lives. A very specific and very brave type of person makes their living trekking out into this dangerous wilderness in hunt of the big one.

Enter: Swamp People. The series follows multiple families as they embark on alligator hunting season in Louisiana, competing to bag the most and largest gators to bring the bacon home for their family. And speaking of family, most of the hunters do come from a long line of, well, swamp people. One family, led by father Joey Edgar, is adding a new family member to the mix this year, with daughter Kallie joining the Swamp People cast. Here's what we know about Kallie.

Here's what we know about Joey Edgar's daughter Kallie as she joins 'Swamp People.'

Joey Edgar may be a rough and tumble, rootin' and tootin' monster alligator hunter. But it's clear that he has a soft spot for his kids. Especially daughter Kallie, whom he dotes on through social media. Like any proud papa, Joey posts about her accomplishments and beams proudly in pictures with her.

In 2023, Joey posted that Kallie had completed a 240-hour curriculum requirement to become a dental assistant. He gushed, "She’s worked hard for these certifications while working two jobs, now she has three. We are so proud of her! Now you just have to work on your hunter's safety tut, it’s time to Make ‘em pay!" Kallie, who appears to be an accomplished hunter like her father, draws praise from others in the Swamp People family as well. Executive Producer Brian Catalina sat down for an interview with TV Insider, and had some nice things to say.

"We’re getting to witness him bring her into the family business through alligator hunting, which is a very important step in the evolution of that family. [Kallie] is a remarkable young lady. I’ve known her for a long time. She really embodies a lot of what folks value about the show. She has an amazing work ethic. She is tough. She is smart. She is very polite and a very well-developed young lady." He added, "You see her out there on the boat. I think she will blow a lot of people away."

Kallie isn't the only big change coming to the world of 'Swamp People.'

With all that in mind, it sounds like Kallie joining Season 16 is exactly the new blood the show needs, and she's a perfect fit for the Swamp People family.

Yet she's not the only big change that's shaking things up on Swamp People. In the same interview where he praised Kallie, Brian had some thoughts on big changes in the atmosphere that are changing things a little for alligator hunters.

Brian shared, "The weather situation in the Gulf certainly generates hurricanes, and that’s the thing that gets everyone’s attention because they are huge catastrophic events that really impact folks. Beyond the hurricane, the Gulf is constantly turning up the weather. We have a lot of big storms coming through this year. We have a lot of challenging situations in terms of the weather." He added, "Along with the hurricane-type weather and the environment that generated it. That comes and goes. We also had an extremely hot spell this year."

He explained, "All of this affects the animals. Alligators are reptiles, cold-blooded creatures. The weather has a huge effect on them. If it’s too hot, they don’t bite. If it gets too cold, they don’t bite. When the barometric pressure drops in a storm situation or hurricane situation, it actually sets off a feeding frenzy. As an alligator hunter, you are constantly trying to adapt to whatever hand Mother Nature is dealing you today."