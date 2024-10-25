Home > Human Interest John Peek Was Running Scams That Ended in the Deaths of Three Women — Where Is He Now? "Missing persons cases aren’t unusual with police departments." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 25 2024, 7:12 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/Dateline NBC (video still)

A harrowing episode of Dateline delves into the story of John Peek, a greedy fraudster who would do anything to get what he wanted. It's a tale as old as time, a woman signing her life insurance over to her husband in the event of her death. Suddenly that death comes much sooner than anticipated. The husband gets a payout and a new life while the wife's friends and family are left picking up the pieces.

Such is the story of Peek and two women he married. Unfortunately things don't always go as planned. Peek only had two wives with robust life insurance policies, but he was convicted of three murders. Dateline takes us inside his heinous crimes. Where is John Peek now? Here's what we know.

Where is John Peek now?

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Peek is serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole at Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville, Ga. They are to be served concurrently. When Peek was arrested for the October 2005 murder of his estranged wife Kasi Peek, police had no physical evidence. What they discovered was that she had a life insurance policy with John's name on it, and he was also making payments to ensure it remained active.

Normally that might not be enough of a reason to take a person into custody, except for the fact that law enforcement had established a pattern with John. Back in June 1996, John was living in Marietta, Ga. with his common-law wife, Carol Marlin. The couple worked at Lockheed Martin, which was where many of the city's residents were employed, per Oxygen.

One evening John returned home to find that Marlin was missing. He called police to tell them that she had not returned home from having dinner with a friend, former coworker Margaret Ginn. "Missing persons cases aren’t unusual with police departments," said Eddie Herman, a retired detective sergeant with the Cobb County PD, in an episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta. However, something wasn't right with this case.

After speaking with John, Detective Herman headed to Ginn's house the following morning and discovered Marlin's car was parked out front. "I didn’t have a good feeling," said Herman. They spoke with one of Ginn's children who gave them permission to enter her home. That's when they found the bodies of both women. They had both been beaten to death, with the bulk of the wounds occurring on their heads. This felt like a very personal attack.

The crime scene was a little off. For one thing, the front door was still locked which meant the killer locked the door after they were done. Also, Marlin was holding a piece of a Lockheed Martin invoice with the name Barry Webb scribbled on it. It looked staged. After speaking with John, the only information he could offer up was a mysteriously threatening letter that arrived at Lockheed the previous week. They also brought Webb in who said his house had been broken into the night before.