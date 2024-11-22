Jonbenét Ramsey Was the Second Daughter John Ramsey Lost — Here's What We Know

By the time John Ramsey married Patsy Ramsey (née Paugh) in 1980, he was 37 years old and already divorced. He also had three children from his previous marriage. According to Vanity Fair, John met Lucinda Pasch when the two of them were students at Michigan State University. They married in 1966 and were mostly separated for the first two years of their marriage, as he was stationed at Subic Bay in the Philippines with the Navy.

John was going through the management-development program at AT&T in 1971 but moved everyone to Atlanta, Ga. two years later. By the time he and Lucinda divorced in 1978, they had three children —John, Melinda, and Elizaberth. According to police reports, she left John after finding out he cheated on her with a co-worker. John would of course go on to have two more kids with Patsy, one of whom was JonBenét Ramsey. Here's what we know about her siblings.

Source: YouTube/60 Minutes Australia (video still) John Ramsey with his oldest son, John Andrew Ramsey

One of JonBenét Ramsey's half-siblings was killed in a car accident.

In 1992, when JonBenét was only 2 years old, her older half-sister Elizabeth was killed in a car accident. According to the Daily Camera, the 22-year-old died on Jan. 8, 1992, along with her boyfriend, when he lost control of his 1986 BMW. Matthew Derrington merged onto Interstate 55 while the pavement was wet, which caused him to swerve erratically. His vehicle was hit by a truck. A few of Elizabeth's friends told the outlet she and her father were extremely close.

The day JonBenét was killed, John Andrew Ramsey and Melinda Ramsey Long were boarding a plane from Atlanta headed for Michigan, when they were informed by a flight attendant that something was wrong. John (20) and Melinda (24) were celebrating Christmas with their mother and were going to Michigan to meet John, Patsy, Burke, and JonBenét when they were told they needed to call home, per ABC News. They immediately booked a flight to Boulder, Colo. where the Ramseys lived full-time.

By the time John Andrew and Melinda arrived in Colorado, JonBenét's body had been found in the basement. He recalled how chaotic the house was, which had become a "full-fledged crime scene." In January 2021, John Andrew told 20/20 that JonBenét was an "energetic kid" who always kept the conversation going. He also touched on how much this affected his father and expressed frustration over the fact that the investigation was handled so poorly. "We lost our sister and our daughter, a family member," he said.

While John Andrew and Melinda have mostly remained out of the public eye, Burke Ramsey has popped up every now and again. He was only nine when JonBenét was murdered, yet many believe he was responsible. In 2016 he went on Dr. Phil where he addressed the accusations lodged against him. He urged people to "look at the evidence, or lack thereof."