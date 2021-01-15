JonBenét Ramsey’s Brothers Have Spoken out About the 6-Year-Old’s Unsolved Murder

In the new 20/20 installment, John Andrew explained the toll the case — and all the suspicion — has taken on the Ramsey family.

“We lost our sister and our daughter, a family member. We were victims, and the very people that we thought were gonna come in and protect us and help us were pointing the finger at us,” he told 20/20, per ABC News . “We were just regular people and then all of a sudden our world just got turned upside down.”