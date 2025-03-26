Rising TikTok Star Joshua Blackledge Dies at 16 — What Was His Cause of Death? TikTok star Joshua Blackledge passed away at just 16 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 26 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @f30joshh

The unexpected death of TikTok star Joshua Blackledge has left his millions of fans and followers absolutely devastated. According to his obituary, the influencer tragically died on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. He was just 16 years old.

"Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life," his obituary stated. "May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing." So, what exactly happened? Here's everything you need to know, including the details surrounding the cause of Joshua Blackledge's sudden death.

What is TikTok star Joshua Blackledge's cause of death?

At this time, the cause of Joshua Blackledge's death has yet to be confirmed or released. With 1.1 million TikTok followers, Joshua was a well-known figure online. According to his obituary, he was a junior at West Carteret High School in Morehead City, N.C., and participated in both wrestling and track. He also had a love for the outdoors, as he often enjoyed fishing and boating with friends.

Joshua also shared a close bond with his family, often helping his mom with "cooking, gardening, and yard work." Known for his infectious energy, he was a talented performer, regularly impressing his audience with backflips and entertaining videos. He rose to social media fame by sharing clips of himself lip-syncing to popular songs and showing off his love for cars and trucks. Joshua also frequently posted with his girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet relationship.

Emmie has since paid tribute to him in a heartfelt post, which was shared before she deactivated her account. According to The New York Post, she wrote, "Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would've thought I would have been here without you."