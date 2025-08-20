America’s Sweetest Judge, Frank Caprio, Died at Age 88 — What Was His Cause of Death? Judge Caprio publicly disclosed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 20 2025, 5:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealfrankcaprio

We are expressing our condolences to Judge Frank Caprio's loved ones. He passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 88. His family confirmed the news to NBC 10 WJAR.

Judge Caprio's work included serving as the chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, R.I. He was also the chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education. Reality TV fans also remember his courtroom show, Caught in Providence. Here's everything to know about Judge Caprio's cause of death.

What was Judge Frank Caprio's cause of death?

Judge Caprio's death came after he publicly revealed he suffered a health setback. In August 2025, he posted a video on his Instagram asking his supporters to pray for him. According to NBC affiliate Turn to 10.com, Judge Caprio asked his followers to band together as they did when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023.

"Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it’s very obvious that you did, because I came through a very difficult period,” he said in the video. “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback and I’m back at the hospital."

Judge Caprio shared in 2024 via Facebook that he "rang the bell" after completing radiation for pancreatic cancer at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. After recovering from the treatments, he released a book in February 2025 called, Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America's Nicest Judge, which covered details on his personal life and his work in the courtroom.

Born and raised in Providence, R.I., Judge Caprio's life's work happened in his beloved state. He served as the Chief Judge of the Municipal Court of Providence from 1985 until he retired in 2023.

Senate President Valarie Lawson, Senate Majority Leader Frank Ciccone III, and Senate Majority Whip David Tikoian released a joint statement mourning the judge. "Judge Caprio embodied the spirit of Rhode Island and its people. He truly saw the humanity in everyone, and his compassion inspired countless acts of kindness across the world. The entire Senate family mourns the passing of Judge Caprio and extends its heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," it said.