Sarah Grace Patrick Was Charged With Murders She Told a True Crime TikToker to Cover The 17-year-old was charged with killing her mom and stepdad in July 2025.

In late February 2025, WSB-TV reported on the deaths of 45-year-old James Brock and 41-year-old Kristin Brock. The bodies of James and Kristin were found by their 5-year-old daughter, who discovered the deceased couple in bed in their home in Carrollton, Ga. They had been together for nearly 10 years and were raising three children in a blended family that was deeply committed to their church.

According to 11 Alive, there were no signs of a break-in, and nothing was missing from the couple's house. Investigators immediately began searching the house, admitting that they were struggling to find a motive for this callous crime. Five months later, authorities made an unexpected arrest. The couple's 17-year-old daughter, Sarah Grace Patrick, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Here's what we know so far.

Sarah Grace Patrick's motive might have something to do with her parents' divorce.

Although investigators have not commented on Patrick's alleged motive, we have since learned that she was struggling mentally due to her parents' contentious divorce. The New Zealand Herald reported that Patrick's father, Doniel Patrick, filed for divorce from Kristin in 2018 when Patrick was 11 years old. He cited Kristin's alleged drug use as the reason for the split. Doniel sought primary custody of Patrick and her brother until Kristin could get sober.

The court granted primary custody to Kristin, which was overturned in 2019 when Doniel alleged that Kristin and James were exposing the children to methamphetamine and marijuana use. Per court documents, Patrick told police she was aware that her mother and then-boyfriend were doing drugs. Patrick went on the record, stating that she wanted to live with her father. Ultimately, the couple was granted equal custody in March 2020. A judge told Kristin that Patrick needed to be placed in counseling.

In 2022, James accused Kristin of trying to run into the side of a barn he was standing in front of. One of their children was in the car, and Patrick witnessed the whole thing. James accused Kristin of assault with the intent to kill him, but dropped the allegations. They were married the following year.

Patrick tried to get true crime content creators to discuss her case.

In the weeks following James and Kristin's murders, Patrick recorded strange TikToks about their deaths. In one video, she is crying, with mascara running down her face. "Life’s hard but at least I have my mom," reads the text over the image. It then cuts to a photo of Kristin and James next to their urns. The caption simply reads "Mom?"

A true crime content creator who goes by Allegedly Reportedly on TikTok reached out to police after Patrick was arrested. The content creator, whose first name is Janice, told authorities that an account that was confirmed to be Patrick's messaged her about James and Kristin's murder. Patrick allegedly told Janice that covering the murders "would be a really big hit," per Fox 5 Atlanta.