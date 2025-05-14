The Menendez Brothers Are Now Eligible for Parole — When Might They Be Released From Prison? "I killed my mom and dad. I give no excuses." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 14 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez have been in prison since their initial arrest in March 1990. The case of the now infamous Menendez brothers caught the attention of an entire nation when the two wealthy boys from Beverly Hills stood trial for the murder of their parents. In August 1989, Erik and Lyle shot José and Kitty Menendez a total of 16 times while they were watching television. The couple was unarmed and seemingly not dangerous, but their sons claimed it was self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Erik and Lyle, they suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father. The defense relied heavily upon their stories, which led to a mistrial. The Menendez brothers' retrial resulted in life sentences without a possibility of parole. While incarcerated, Erik and Lyle worked relentlessly to better themselves while helping others. Decades later, new evidence gave them the opportunity to be resentenced, which happened on May 13, 2025. When will they be released?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When will the Menendez brothers be released?

The resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers was scheduled to last two days, but Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic heard all he needed to hear after one day. "I do believe they've done enough in the past 35 years that they should get that chance," he said while resentencing them to life with the possibility of parole. Under California's youthful offender law, individuals who committed crimes before the age of 26 can seek a reduced sentence, per the BBC.

It's now up to the California parole board to decide whether or not Erik and Lyle can be released. According to ABC News, the "parole process is long and could take years." This is not the only opportunity Erik and Lyle have to get out of prison. California governor Gavin Newsom is already considering a request for clemency. The parole hearing on the clemency petition is scheduled for June 13, 2025. It's possible they will also look at Judge Jesic's resentencing recommendation.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik and Lyle Menendez read statements during their resentencing hearing.

The Menendez brothers, who are incarcerated at the same prison, appeared together via Zoom for their resentencing hearing. Erik and Lyle both read statements to the court. "I committed an atrocious act," said Erik to Judge Jesic. "My actions were criminal, selfish, and cowardly ... No excuse. No justification for what I did." He apologized for lying before they were arrested. "I have come a long way on this path," Erik continued. "I will not stop trying to make a difference."

Article continues below advertisement

Lyle admitted to committing perjury in court back in the 1990s during his trials. He also apologized to this family regarding the heinousness of his crimes. "I lied to you and forced you into a spotlight of public humiliation," said Lyle. "I killed my mom and dad. I give no excuses." Judge Jesic agreed that this was a "horrific crime" but was impressed by how far the brothers have come.