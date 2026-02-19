Juici Patties Sold Over Three Million Patties in a Single Year: What That Reveals About Demand for Caribbean Cuisine As Juici Patties’ 2025 sales numbers indicate, the mainstream appetite for Caribbean food is growing, and it shows no signs of slowing down. By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 18 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Juici Patties

Most Americans can’t take off on a Caribbean vacation in the middle of the workweek. However, if they live near a Juici Patties location, they can enjoy a taste of Jamaica any time.

Caribbean cuisine was once a niche interest in America. But as Juici Patties’ 2025 sales numbers indicate, the mainstream appetite for Caribbean food is growing, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s been an eventful few years for Juici Patties. The Jamaican patty restaurant (and Jamaica’s top fast-food franchise) opened its first U.S. location in Hollywood, Florida, in 2024. Daniel Chin, CEO of the company’s U.S. branch and son of founder Jukie Chin, spearheaded the brand’s expansion into the United States.

“Florida has a large Jamaican diaspora, but that wasn't the main reason,” Chin says about why the company chose Florida as a starting point. “We’re aiming for these restaurants to be enjoyed by persons of all backgrounds, Jamaican and non-Jamaican.”

“It was a combination of proximity, the size of the Jamaican diaspora to some extent, and the diverse, very vibrant food culture in South Florida,” he continues. “There's a great variety of cuisines to enjoy in Florida, and we wanted to add to that.” Today, the company has 19 locations. Its beloved patties have become a hit in Florida, and they’ve taken off in New York City as well.

Juici Patties sold more than three million patties in 2025 alone. That’s a testament to its friendly customer service, efficient franchising model, and delicious food. It’s also a sign that the demand for Caribbean food is on the rise.

Market Growth Reports notes that the global market for Caribbean food and beverages is valued at $3.07 million in 2026. By 2035, it’s expected to reach $5.19 million.

That statistic includes pre-packaged food and beverages, as well as food-service establishments. However, the popularity of Caribbean restaurants is especially high in the United States. There are more than 6,200 Caribbean eateries operating globally, and more than 3,400 are in the U.S.

In the next several years, Juici Patties’ leadership team hopes to boost that number significantly. Although its American operations are currently confined to the East Coast, the company is aiming to expand across the country.

“We're in the process of registering in California,” says Stuart Levy, US Managing Director of Juici Patties. “We're keeping eyes on Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, possibly Vegas, and then meeting in the middle. We're currently signing leases in Texas. So we'll start on the West Coast, and then we'll meet somewhere in the middle of the U.S.”

As Juici Patties continues to plan and build new franchises, they are using technology to strengthen customer relationships. “Juici Patties now has an app that we can offer customers,” Levy says. “They can download it from the available app stores and order directly and save on delivery fees." The app is convenient for customers, but that’s far from its only benefit.

“The primary goal of the app is to grow the Juici Rewards membership, which will allow us to send push notifications and retarget loyal customers with promotions,” says Levy. “It strengthens Juici Patties’ digital ecosystem by improving guest convenience, increasing sales opportunities, and providing corporate with greater control over customer relationships and data.”