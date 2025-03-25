Here's What We Know About College Basketball Star JuJu Watkins's Season-Ending Injury JuJu Watkins, the 19-year-old guard from the Big Ten Conference Trojans, is one of the most sought after women’s college basketball players in the country. By Danielle Jennings Published March 25 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The sports world is filled with unfortunate and untimely injuries, whether at the professional or college level — and USC Trojans standout JuJu Watkins suffered a recent injury that has her out for the season in the middle of March Madness.

JuJu, the 19-year-old guard from the Big Ten Conference Trojans, is one of the most sought-after women’s college basketball players in the country, with many counting down the days until she decides to go pro and head to the WNBA.

What are the details of JuJu Watkins’s injury update?

On Monday, March 24, while playing against Mississippi State University, JuJu sadly sustained a knee injury that caused her to cry out in pain in the middle of the game, effectively ending her season, according to USA Today.

Following JuJu’s injury, USC provided an update on her condition. "She will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter," the university said, per the outlet. An additional report from ESPN said that JuJu tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), however, USC has yet to confirm those details.

How did JuJu injure her knee?

Minutes into USC’s eventual 96-59 win against Mississippi State, JuJu had to be carried off the court after she drove towards the basket and was fouled — she then planted her leg, her right knee buckled under her weight, and she collapsed on the court, according to ESPN.

She stayed down for well over a minute, and during half-time, it was announced that JuJu was being evaluated by medical staff and sadly would be unable to return to the game, per the outlet.

Speaking about how JuJu felt after sustaining the painful injury, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb noted how emotional JuJu was. "I'd be lying if I told you that I wasn't rattled seeing JuJu on the floor crying," Lindsay said, per ESPN. "This is a human game and so I obviously tried my best to be what I need to be for the team, but internally it's a lot."

What’s next for JuJu and USC?

JuJu will now spend the rest of the season rehabbing her knee, and that leaves the USC Trojans in a vulnerable position for the NCAA title, which they were previously favored to win.

Team player KiKi Iriafen, noted that JuJu’s absence will make things tough, but the Trojans are determined to fight through. "She’s a key piece for us. But we don’t want to let her down, we don’t want to let all of our fans down. Just keeping our foot on the gas, trusting everything our coaches have for us and knowing we’re more than capable,” KiKi said, per USA Today.