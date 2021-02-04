Julia Wieniawa Is the Best Part of 'All My Friends Are Dead'

The Polish horror-comedy film All My Friends Are Dead (originally Wszyscy moi przyjaciele nie zyja) finally arrived to Netflix worldwide in early February and is now available to stream all around the globe.

Want to learn more about All My Friends Are Dead's Julia Wieniawa ? You've come to the right place. Keep scrolling!

Viewers will be quick to notice Julia Wieniawa as protagonist Anastazja and are eager to learn more about this young Polish actress, how to follow her on Instagram, and what other projects they can catch her in.

Who is Julia Wieniawa from 'All My Friends Are Dead'?

Despite the fact that All My Friends Are Dead just dropped on Netflix on Feb. 3, many seem to have already watched and loved the film. "All My Friends Are Dead is dope," wrote one, while another added they found the movie had a "sick ending." Yet others lamented that All My Friends Are Dead is "not an adaptation of the book" that became the most reblogged and liked post on Tumblr's platform back in the early 2010s.

Source: Marina Rygalina / Netflix

No, this is a different plot entirely, devoid of dinosaurs and adorable illustrations. Netflix's All My Friends Are Dead opens at a New Year's Eve party, where a group of friends go through "a whirlwind of events that exposes secrets, breaks hearts, and leads to a shocking outcome."

Early critics who've caught the movie since its American release write that the horror-comedy movie is "really good fun" with "a universally relatable plot." Speaking of being universally relatable, many think Julia's character, Anastazja, is the best part, writing that everyone knows an Anastazja, from high school or beyond.

Julia Wieniawa is certainly making a splash among American viewers, though All My Friends Are Dead might be the first film North American audiences see her in. The Polish "actress, singer, and girlboss" started her acting career in 2017 when she played Agnieszka in the TV series Na dobre i na zle. And the gorgeous talent hasn't slowed down since!

To date, the 22-year-old has been in 17 films and TV series since, and is truly cementing herself as one of the Eastern European talents to watch! Perhaps we can watch her opposite Maria Bakalova in a future English-language project? At least in our dreams! While Julia has certainly been making a splash for her dramatic arts career in Poland, acting is far from the only thing that the beautiful brunette is skilled at.

When she's not in front of the camera, the actress is passionate about fashion and cosmetics — so much so that she founded LEMISS, an athletic wear company that focuses on fashionable yoga gear, and Jusee Cosmetics, which has already won several industry awards, like the Kobieca Marka Roku and the Odkrycie Roku 2020 Fashion Beauty Award, both of which were awarded to Jusee last year.